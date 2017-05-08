Former Manitoba premier to swing axe for Alberta's softwood lumber industry

EDMONTON — A former Manitoba premier and one-time Canadian ambassador to the United States has been tabbed to play hardball for Alberta's softwood lumber industry in Washington.

Alberta's NDP government says in a release that Gary Doer will use his extensive network to connect government and industry to decision-makers in the U.S. and to provide advice on advocacy.

Doer has also been asked to enhance Alberta's working relationship with Ottawa and other provincial governments to develop a so-called team Canada approach to the softwood file.

The U.S. Department of Commerce recently said it would subject Canadian lumber imports to tariffs ranging from three to 24 per cent.

The U.S. administration alleges Canada's wood comes mostly from Crown land and artificial low prices give Canadian companies an unfair advantage.

Doer is a senior business adviser at Dentons global law firm where he works on cross-border legal matters.

The Alberta government has retained Dentons at a fee of $10,000 a month for Doer's services.

The announcement of higher tariffs marks the fifth time since 1981 that Canada and the U.S. have sparred over softwood.

Canada has prevailed every time it has challenged the U.S. through the North American Free Trade Agreement, the World Trade Organization or in the U.S. court system.

"Doer's experience, high profile and deep knowledge of bilateral relations will be critical to ensuring our U.S. partners understand the significance of the U.S.-Alberta softwood trade relationship," Alberta Trade Minister Deron Bilous said in the release Monday.

"He will be a key ally in advancing our strong commitment to finding a solution to the lumber dispute."

Doer served as Manitoba's premier from 1999 to 2009 and was ambassador to the U.S. from 2009 to 2016.