Oilers donating Draisaitl's hat-trick hats to inner city organizations

The Edmonton Oilers are doing what the Bissell Centre had hoped for — They're donating Sunday night's hat-trick hats to the shelter that helps people in need.



The Oilers Foundation tweeted a photo Monday morning that showed bags of hats set to be delivered to the Bissell Centre, Hope Mission and Operation Friendship.

The tweet comes after the Bissell Centre asked the Oilers over twitter if they could have the hats, which were thrown on to the ice Sunday night following Leon Draisaitl's hat-trick against the Anaheim Ducks. The organization saw more than 800 re-tweets after asking.