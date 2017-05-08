Oilers games costing EPS $50,000 extra per game for boosted presence

The Edmonton Police Service is spending about $50,000 in additional costs per Oilers home game to beef up their presence around the city.

Clad in a signed Oilers jersey during a "Coffee with the Chief" media availability on Monday, Edmonton Police Services (EPS) Chief Rod Knecht said they initially started spending about $30,000 per game for overtime pay, radio, vehicles and administration. Overall they’ve spent about $400,000 in additional costs.

The cost per game has risen due to shift changes. EPS utilizes 200 additional officers per game, with 100 around Rogers Place and 50 for Whyte Avenue and Jasper Avenue each.

“You can’t budget for this, you don’t expect it … if we can’t absorb it we’ll probably go forward and ask for some relief,” Knecht said.

Knecht said the playoff run is having in impact on the service’s allocation of funds as well as on personnel.

“Our folks are tired. There is an overtime component to this, we’ve got the folks who are working their shift, and then they’re coming in on their days off and they’re working the game,” Knecht said.

Although he did not offer specific numbers, Knecht said violent crime is down, while nuisance crimes and drug trafficking have seen a slight uptick.

He added that since the beginning of playoffs police have seen a slight rise in public intoxication arrests, but “not an alarming amount”. He was encouraged that they have not seen a spike in impaired driving.

The rise in charges for nuisance crimes and drug trafficking could be connected to the boosted police presence.

“Just the visibility of police down there right now is having an impact. I would also say the increased volume of people that are down there is now is contributing to people policing the community,” Knecht said.

He doesn’t believe EPS will have to dedicate any additional resources going forward.

“Two hundred is the magic number … I’m very confident based on what we’ve experienced and the attitudes of Edmontonians that we won’t have to go beyond that.