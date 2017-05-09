Alberta government faces renewed questions on safety of kids in care

EDMONTON — Opposition leaders say Alberta's children's services minister should resign over reports that biological children are still living in a home under investigation in the death of a child in kinship care.

Danielle Larivee says no children under government care are in the home.

She says monitoring of the family's biological children has shown they are safe and are not being mistreated.

Larivee says the children will be removed if there is any indication of abuse.

A four-year old girl named Serenity was living in the home as a ward of the government when she died in 2014 from severe brain trauma.