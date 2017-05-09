Resource card for sexual violence survivors will be distributed to Alberta police

A new card will help police help survivors of sexual violence.

Alberta’s Sexual Violence Police Advisory Committee has created a “resource card” that will be given to police services across the province and distributed to people who report sexual violence.

The cards provide contact information for various agencies that can give them legal, emotional, medical and housing support.

They also assure survivors that police are there to help and they have the right to have their needs and wishes respected through the criminal justice process.

“Remember every reaction to sexual assault is different; your feelings are normal,” the cards read. “Being a victim of a crime is never your fault.”

The committee that created the resource was formed by the Alberta Justice and Solicitor General in 2015 to find ways to improve support for survivors.