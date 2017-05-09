City council approves work to begin back alley repairs

City planners can now begin work on fixing Edmonton’s faulty back alleys, but some residents might not see smooth laneways for a few years to come.



“That’s the reality for a lot (of alleys) as we ramp up this program,” said deputy city manager Adam Laughlin, who’s responsible for infrastructure, during city council Tuesday.



City council voted unanimously to approve funds of $500,000 to kick-start preliminary work on repairing Edmonton’s crumbling back alleys, as 764 kilometres of them have potholes and slumping pavement.



When the program is good to go, the plan requires the city to spend about $20 million annually to improve the majority of back alleys, bringing them almost up to par with typical city streets.



It would mean about a 0.35 per cent tax hike annually over the course of four years.



But council also voted to see if it would be feasible for crews to repair the laneways even faster, so no back alleys have an ‘F’ Grade in 25 years.



“They’re terrible,” Mayor Don Iveson said Tuesday, regarding the alleyways. “We picked the faster pace to deal with this issue. We’re not talking about a huge investment, but a really good return in putting back alley maintenance behind us.”



Coun. Andrew Knack, who spearheaded efforts on getting the city to crack down on laneways, said he supports potentially speeding up the repairs.



“We really needed to catch up,” he said. “Getting into this next process is really exciting.”

