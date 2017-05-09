City councillor pushes to bring back "City of Champions" signs

Coun. Tony Caterina wants to bring back the highly debated “City of Champions” signs that used to greet drivers entering Edmonton.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with the Oilers success at this point,” Caterina told reporters Tuesday.

At city council Tuesday, Caterina proposed councillors debate whether or not the city should re-instate the signs, which were dropped in 2014.

He said the phrase actually recognizes Edmontonians' efforts in responding to the deadly tornado in in 1987, though many residents have assumed it’s tied to the Oilers’ Stanley Cup wins. In fact, some citizens have created their own make-shift versions of the signs, plastering them where the old motto used to sit.



“There are so many groups now that would like to see that moniker come back with an explanation on what that actually means,” Caterina said.

But Mayor Don Iveson said re-instating the sign could cause “ambiguity,” as it’s been brought up during the Oilers’ playoff run.

“But it’s reasonable for council to debate it again and for us to hear from the public,” he said.

Council will decide in two weeks on whether or not they want to re-surface the debate over the “City of Champions” signs.