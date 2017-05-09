What’s being done about Edmonton’s public urination problem? Councillor asks

Two city councillors are tasking administration with determining the scope of Edmonton’s public urination problem, as “less than civil behaviour” persists following Oilers playoff games.

Coun. Scott McKeen made an inquiry into the leaky issue Tuesday during city council.

He asked city staff to provide council with the number of public urination tickets they’ve handed out so far this year. On top of that, administration will have to explain if there are any “practical remedies” in place to deal with the problem.

People are using the area around the arena as “impromptu urinals,” McKeen said during council Tuesday.

McKeen’s comments come after he told Metro last week many of his constituents are angrily calling him about people seemingly forgetting potty etiquette.

In fact, one resident reported a woman had used their front planter as a toilet, he said.

“When you wake up in the morning and go out and you’re not smelling flowers and blooming trees, you’re smelling leftovers from the night before’s Oilers fans, it’s a little disheartening and disgusting,” McKeen said.

The city installed orange signs in the Ice District for the team’s home games last week, encouraging fans to “Go … in an appropriate place” – in other words, find an actual washroom before relieving themselves.

The signs direct people to new temporary washrooms set up at nearby Michael Phair Park.

Coun. Tony Caterina also tasked administration with determining the pee problem outside Commonwealth Stadium and other public buildings.