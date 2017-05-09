Indigenous trades program lands $500,000 grant

It was in 2011 when Des Thomas realized he needed to change his life.

“My life was in a really dark place … I started to make some different choices and different people started to come into my life,” he said at a government funding announcement for Trade Winds To Success Training Society, from which he graduated in 2015.

The young father of two had always wanted to enter the trades, but didn’t know where to start.

“In my family there were no pipefitters, no iron workers, no such thing. I did not have an in. Trade Winds to Success was that in,” Thomas said.

Today Thomas is a journeyman pipefitter, a father of three and a success story for Trade Winds, an agency that prepares Indigenous people for the trades with pre-apprenticeship training and shop experience.

On Tuesday, the Government of Alberta’s Indigenous Relations and Advanced Education ministries announced a $500,000 grant for Trade Winds to Success. The agency is funded through partners including the provincial and federal governments as well as industry and Indigenous organizations.

“This grant is to support academic upgrading and skills training to help Indigenous students make a successful entry into the trades, leading to good jobs and careers,” said Richard Feehan, Minister of Indigenous Relations.

“These students are the people who will literally build our province,” he added.

Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt said Alberta’s Indigenous population is one of its fastest growing demographics, which is one reason they decided to support Trade Winds.

“Trade Winds to Success has had a strong track record in working to ensure Indigenous Albertans are job ready and prepared to contribute to our economy and to their communities,” he said.

The funding will help Trade Winds financially support 50 to 80 clients in completing their academic and shop training, said Darlene Paradis, business outreach business liaison with Trade Winds.

“With this funding, outreach will be able to provide our program services this year to 11 First Nations and Metis communities in northeastern Alberta,” she said. “And we’re looking at expanding in other areas of the province.”

Thomas said he was extremely grateful to Trade Winds not only for their training, but for the lasting friendships he has gained.