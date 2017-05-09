Oilers Game 7 Watch Party tickets sell out in less than two minutes

Game 7 might not be in Edmonton, but the Oilers will still have a packed Rogers Place behind them.

All 18,000 tickets for the Orange Crush Game 7 Watch Party sold out in less than two minutes Tuesday morning.

The arena's jumbotron will air the Sportsnet broadcast of the team's final game of Round 2 against the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday.

Total Watch Party ticket sales for away games this playoff season have surpassed 100,000, including four sellouts.



If you missed out, you can still show up early to watch from the LED screen in Ford Hall's Molson Canadian Hockey House on a first-come, first-serve basis with no seating.