Alberta Health Services warns of potential tuberculosis exposure

More than 50 people in the Edmonton area could have been exposed to tuberculosis at school, according to Alberta Health Services.

AHS issued a press release Wednesday morning saying notification letters have been sent to 51 people who were potentially exposed to a confirmed case of the disease at two schools in the area.

According to the release, the risk of transmission to the notified people is low and the case "does not present any ongoing risk at either school."

Notification letters include information about arrangements for tuberculosis assessment, screening and treatment.



AHS is not releasing any further details on the specific case, including the names of the schools where the exposure happened.