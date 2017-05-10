Edmonton almost accidentally lit High Level Bridge for anti-abortion group

One employee’s oversight almost led to the High Level Bridge being lit up in honour of an anti-abortion organization.

The City of Edmonton posted from its official Twitter account Sunday that the bridge would be illuminated in pink, white and blue for the Alberta March for Life, with a link to the Love Life Ribbons Foundation website.

Twitter users were quick to voice their anger online, calling the decision offensive, alarming, inappropriate and “extremely disappointing.”

One asked, “why do you hate people with uteruses?”

The city responded by apologizing on Twitter and cancelling the lighting of the bridge.

“We cancelled it at the last minute because the request itself did not reflect the voice of the community as per our guidelines,” Nicole Poirier, director of community events and festivals with the city, told Metro.

“It’s normally (lit up for) events that are major events and cultural celebrations, or support for local festivals and events that positively impact the local community spirit.”

She said applications to light the bridge are reviewed by the city and approved if they meet its criteria, and if the proposal looks like something that could be polarizing then a committee will review it.

In this case, she said, “the person reviewing the applications wasn’t fully aware" that it was an anti-abortion organization, and so the application was not flagged for review before approval.

When it comes to abortion issues, Poirier said the city would normally not light the bridge for an anti-abortion group or a pro-choice group.

“Those are really polarizing issues in a community and that’s not normally something therefore that we would support,” she said.

A physical sign advertising the lighting of the bridge stayed up for hours after the cancellation was announced on Twitter, creating continued confusion.