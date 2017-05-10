Edmonton theatre company gets $80K from province for play about sexual consent

An Edmonton theatre company is taking a new approach to teaching sexual consent, with help from an $80,000 provincial grant.



Concrete Theatre will tour dozens of junior high and high schools next year with a one-act play called Consent that's been in the works for two years.



“I think especially when you’re talking about issues around relationships and communication, it’s very hard to model that in a lecture or to really have a concrete example for the kids to examine,” said the company's artistic director Mieko Ouchi.



“In a play, we can get really invested in a couple of characters and we can actually see that communication or miscommunication or those challenges happening right in front of us. I think it gives the kids a great basis to talk about those issues.”



Concrete Theatre’s production was the only artistic initiative to benefit from 34 grants given out by the Status of Women Ministry in the 2016/17 fiscal year – totaling $1.5 million – that set out to advance women’s equality in Alberta.



Others include projects to help Indigenous entrepreneurs start businesses, advance women in sports, and train immigrant women in computer networking.



The ministry received 266 applications totaling $14 million in requests, which is twice the ministry’s entire budget.



Status of Women Minister Stephanie McLean almost 30 per cent of those came from people who had never applied for government grants before.



“I think it shows that women’s equality was largely ignored for far too long by past governments,” McLean said. “I’m very proud of the fact that we are able to meet this demand that’s been there all along in the community.”



Ouchi said the grant is “critical” because it allows Concrete to offer the play to schools at $250 rather than $800, making it more accessible.



It will also carry a heavy educational component.



Concrete Theatre is working with the Compass Centre for Sexual Wellness and the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton to develop a companion material, including pre- and post-play questions teachers can use for classroom discussions.



Performers will also be accompanied by educators and counsellors as a “safety net” in case students approach them with complicated questions.

