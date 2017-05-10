Coun. Michael Oshry will not seek re-election

One term on city council was enough for Michael Oshry.



Edmonton's Ward 5 councillor announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that he will not seek re-election.



"I am not seeking re-election for Ward 5," Oshry posted. "It has been my pleasure to serve the citizens of the ward and the City of Edmonton."



Oshry is the third to announce he will not seek re-election, after long-serving councillors Bryan Anderson and Ed Gibbons.



The municipal election takes place Oct. 16.

