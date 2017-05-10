Police investigating couple for making bogus job offers

Edmonton Police are investigating a couple who allegedly approached young women with bogus job offers at various shopping complexes in Edmonton.

The have released photos of the accused because they believe other potential complainants could help with their investigation.

Police started investigating complaints of a man and/or woman approaching women in their late teens or early 20s in mid-March. The couple claimed to be recruiters for an estate management company.

The complainants say the accused would show them a job description, including a good salary and perks, then invite them to a formal interview at another location.

Only some of the women agreed to attend the interviews.

“We’re hoping to find other complainers who went to a second meeting ... that would shed some light further on what happened,” said EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison.

Police have charged Christopher Bonanni, 39, and Jesica Bedard, 25, both of Edmonton, with interfering with a person’s lawful use of enjoyment of property, which in this case would be the shopping centre.

The charge falls under a sub section of mischief.