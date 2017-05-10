Remote-controlled robot bird to shoo other birds away at Edmonton Airport

EDMONTON — Soon planes won’t be the only thing flying at the Edmonton International Airport.

Clear Flight Solutions has created the Robird, a remote-controlled robot designed to help keep birds away from the airport.

The Robird is designed to mimic the flight of a falcon, making seagulls believe the natural predator is in the area.

Officials said the focus of this technology is to enhance the airport's wildlife management plan while continuing to support development in and around the airport.

The airport used to use a real falcon and a handler to keep birds away.

Airport officials said the contract is for three months.