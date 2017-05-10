'It dawned on me how important this is to our culture:' Fans say Edmonton still the City of Champions

There’s no doubt in Ray Oroumi’s mind that Edmonton is the City of Champions.

And it’s not because of the Oilers.

“You have to be a champion to survive -40 Celsius winters and driving on ice roads for eight months,” he said, while browsing Oilers and City of Champions T-shirts at United Cycle.

The sports shop started selling Oilers tee shirts bear the old city slogan about three weeks ago, well in advance of a motion by Coun. Tony Caterina to bring the slogan back to Edmonton’s welcome sign.

Sales have been brisk, with about two-thirds of 800 shirts sold thus far, according to co-owner Wilf Brooks.

Brooks has been excited to see how Oilers fever has come full circle since the Stanley Cup sweeps in the 1980s.

“Watching (my grandchildren) enjoy what we did back in the 80s … it dawned on me how important this is to our culture,” Brooks said.

“We had guys like Al Hamilton in the old days, Mr. Gretzky, and now we’ve got this young guy Connor McDavid, one of the millennials, who’s moved into Edmonton, made it home and put his foot print on it. So this just really motivated me to say I’m in, for whatever it takes,” he added.

He acknowledges that the slogan was originally tied to the city’s response to the 1987 tornado, but said the moniker reflects many aspects of what makes Edmonton the City of Champions: how it responds to natural disasters, the excellence of our RCMP and peace officers, and how immigrants have contributed to Edmonton’s social fabric.

United Cycle’s brand manager Kelly Hodgson says sales have been steady and every customer has their own reason for what makes Edmonton the City of Champions.

“For each individual it represents something different. Everyone has their own kind of memory of what it ties to, whether it’s the tornado, the fire in Fort McMurray or the floods in Calgary … or something as simple as the Oilers or Eskimos,” he said.

Oroumi said seeing how Edmontonians have persevered through the economic downturn illustrated to him why Edmonton is the City of Champions.

And he says it’s time the city brings the slogan back.