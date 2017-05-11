Cash cow or safety measure? Alberta officially reviewing photo radar policy

An Edmonton anti-photo radar advocate is rejoicing after the Alberta government announced it is reviewing photo radar across the province to make sure it's targeting safety and not being used as a “cash cow.”

Transportation Minister Brian Mason said Tuesday he wants to see justification for why photo radar is used in certain spots.

“It’s about time, that’s for sure. It’s getting way out of hand,” said Jack Shultz, who runs the Cash Cow Extravaganza campaign that rallies people to stand in front of photo radar locations on Edmonton roads with signs to warn drivers.

“I’m glad that our work’s being noticed and that something’s actually going to, maybe not be done, but at least they’re looking into it," he said.

Mason said the review started three months ago and the government is reacting to what he sees as a growing perception that photo radar is being used not to make roads safer, but to make money.

He said the province will be reviewing revenue figures to see how much money is being received by municipalities and other stakeholders.

Gerry Shimko, executive director of the City of Edmonton's office of traffic safety, said the city is “quite prepared” to work with Mason.

He said the city is transparent about its photo radar process and uses a data-driven, evidenced-based process to determine the locations.

The city’s Motor Vehicle Collisions Report released Thursday shows collision injury rates dropped to the lowest rate in 15 years in 2016.

“You’re looking at a direct link between both mobile and fixed enforcement that’s contributing to reduction in crashes in Edmonton,” Shimko said.

Mason hopes to have the review completed by the fall and says public consultation, rule changes, or legislation may follow depending on what they find.