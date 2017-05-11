City councillor pushes Edmonton to address Syrian refugee social issues

A year and a half after the first of hundreds of Syrian newcomers landed at the Edmonton airport, a city councillor wants the city to study how they're faring, as advocates warn they continue to face big hurdles.



“If we don’t respond to these challenges, there’s going to be that increase in poverty,” said Coun. Michael Walters on Thursday, “and an increase in poverty comes health care and criminal justice costs — all the negative things.



“We have an opportunity to avoid some of that here.”



In two weeks, Walters will ask for support from city councillors to task administration with figuring out how well Syrian refugees are doing in the city, and what Edmonton can do to make their lives easier.



“It’s good to know how these folks are doing, and see any gaps in service or issues that may have arisen,” he said. “I’ve been hearing a lot of cases of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder among families.”



Edmonton is now home to upwards of 1,500 Syrian refugees, most of whom fled their homeland in the wake of a brutal civil war now in its sixth year.

But it hasn’t been exactly the smoothest transition for all newcomers, according to Mohamed Huque, executive director of the Islamic Family and Social Services Association.



Huque said Syrian refugees face Edmonton’s lengthy wait-list to find affordable housing, and it becomes particularly challenging to find homes large enough to fit families of up to 10 people.



“What they have to resort to is finding a place on the open market,” he said, noting many can’t afford $1,700 in rent for bigger accommodations. “The city, province and federal government have a role to play in figuring out our housing solution. I feel that’s top of mind.”



On top of that, refugees also encounter long waits to get into English classes — a language required to land a career in Edmonton, said Basel Abou Hamrah, a refugee who now works as a community connector with the Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers, which helps new Edmontonians make a home in the city.



“There are lots of things, but we need more,” he said, noting the city could increase funds for more tutoring lessons at the Edmonton Public Library.



For Huque, the city could play a large role in providing funds to agencies working with people on the ground.



“It’s supporting organizations like ours and others on the front lines,” he said.



Walters said that’s the intent of his motion: to see how the city can collaborate with groups.

