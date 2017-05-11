Edmonton man arrested after allegedly hiding a gun in a baby's crib

Edmonton police have arrested a man after finding a gun in a crib and recovering a stolen vehicle.

Police said in a news release Thursday that officers were called Tuesday to a report of a stolen 2015 Dodge Ram just after 1 a.m. in the area of 40 Street and 137 Avenue.

Upon further investigation, police said the canine unit located the stolen vehicle in the area of 136 Avenue and 38 Street. The driver, who police believed had a weapon, fled inside a home, which allegedly contained an "acquaintance" of his.

Officers arrested him and searched the home for the alleged weapon. They said a handgun was recovered underneath a mattress in an empty crib.

Lorne Cardinal, 20, has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000,



Careless use/storage of a firearm,



Possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to public,



Possession of firearm knowing possession unauthorized,



Unauthorized possession of firearm/weapon in a vehicle,



Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm,



Possession of prohibited weapon, and possession of firearm/weapon obtained by offence.