Edmonton Transit sees ‘big difference” in event-night service to Rogers Place

Ever since the home of the Oilers moved downtown, Edmonton Transit is seeing a “big difference” in how people use the bus and LRT networks for playoff games.



Transit spokesperson Jennifer Badry said Wednesday that when events were held at the Coliseum, it would take operators anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to clear people out. Now, it takes less than 30 minutes to get everyone on their way after a game.



Badry said the reason for the more efficient service could be due to the fact that there are more LRT stations and bus stops people can travel to for a game, rather than the lone Coliseum station that was used by commuters for playoff games at the old arena.



“They have the ability to spread out more with Rogers Place being so accessible by various bus stops and LRT stations,” she said, noting the downtown arena has bus stops served by more than 40 routes and four LRT stations within walking distance.



“What we are noticing is that people are using various stations to beat the crowds.”



Edmonton Transit also has a control centre with staff watching events “very closely,” she added.



“We do our best to time trains with an event letting out so people don't have to wait too long for a train.”

On top of that, crowds are coming in earlier and staying later, she said, as there are places to eat or drink near Rogers Place.

