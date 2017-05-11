News / Edmonton

Edmonton elementary students hand out care packages to homeless

Kids partnered with Can Man Dan to make bags with food and personal items to give away Thursday.

Dan Johnstone helped a group of elementary kids hand out packages to homeless Edmontonians Thursday.

Twitter/Can Man Dan

Dan Johnstone helped a group of elementary kids hand out packages to homeless Edmontonians Thursday.

A group of about 50 Edmonton elementary students handed out 100 care packages, filled with food and personal hygiene products, to hand out to homeless people Thursday.

Kids in kindergarten to grade six put together the packages with the help of local anti-poverty activist Dan Johnstone, also know as Can Man Dan.

Related:

Can Man Dan kicks of 2016 winter tour to feed homeless

Can Man Dan speaks out about domestic violence

"We're going to put smiles on a lot of faces, and we're going to show our homeless brothers and sisters that they're not forgotten," Johnstone said in a release.

"We have one mission in mind, and that is to care for those who need it."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views