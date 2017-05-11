Edmonton elementary students hand out care packages to homeless

A group of about 50 Edmonton elementary students handed out 100 care packages, filled with food and personal hygiene products, to hand out to homeless people Thursday.

Kids in kindergarten to grade six put together the packages with the help of local anti-poverty activist Dan Johnstone, also know as Can Man Dan.

Related:

"We're going to put smiles on a lot of faces, and we're going to show our homeless brothers and sisters that they're not forgotten," Johnstone said in a release.