'It’s hard to be in this place:' Edmonton's only indoor dog park in financial trouble

Edmonton's only indoor dog park has fallen on hard times.



Lucky Donkey opened a year ago in Old Strathcona and now it’s struggling to survive after a busy winter. Park owner Gabriel Tay said a decrease in visits, coupled with an increase in rent, has left her unable to keep up with costs.



“I’m really proud of it, I’m proud of the work that I’ve put in it. So it’s hard to let go and it’s hard to be in this place right now,” she said.



Tay named the park for her dog, Donkey, a tiny Chihuahua that refused to go outside in the winter.



She ran out of her own money for the project by winter, but in December, business “exploded overnight” and the park was able to sustain itself through March.



But the extra business also incurred extra costs.



“I went from 20 new dogs a week to 80 new dogs a day. It was substantial,” Tay said. “So I needed a new cleaning system that was not cheap, and I needed new air purifiers that were pretty expensive.”