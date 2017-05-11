'It’s hard to be in this place:' Edmonton's only indoor dog park in financial trouble
Lucky Donkey is down on its luck, after unexpected costs
Edmonton's only indoor dog park has fallen on hard times.
Lucky Donkey opened a year ago in Old Strathcona and now it’s struggling to survive after a busy winter. Park owner Gabriel Tay said a decrease in visits, coupled with an increase in rent, has left her unable to keep up with costs.
“I’m really proud of it, I’m proud of the work that I’ve put in it. So it’s hard to let go and it’s hard to be in this place right now,” she said.
Tay named the park for her dog, Donkey, a tiny Chihuahua that refused to go outside in the winter.
She ran out of her own money for the project by winter, but in December, business “exploded overnight” and the park was able to sustain itself through March.
But the extra business also incurred extra costs.
“I went from 20 new dogs a week to 80 new dogs a day. It was substantial,” Tay said. “So I needed a new cleaning system that was not cheap, and I needed new air purifiers that were pretty expensive.”
Those are one-time costs, at least, and Tay is confident she can add more amenities like a swimming pool to boost summertime attendance.
But in the meantime, she’s set up a GoFundMe page to raise $50,000 to catch up on rent.
The space has a ball pit, agility equipment and lots of room for dogs to run around on astroturf.
Owners can come in and hang out with their dogs — prices start at $15 for a single entry—and Tay also offers hourly dog sitting so people out shopping on Whyte can drop their dog off.
“People share a lot of information in here,” she said. “It’s a neat community of dog owners that know each other and like each other.”