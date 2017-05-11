Edmonton woman charged after newborn daughter dies of lethal meth overdose
Michelle Rice, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder
Edmonton police have charged 31-year-old Michelle Rice with second-degree murder in the connection with the death of her 11-day-old daughter.
On Wednesday, March 29, officers responded to an address near 72 Street and 83 Avenue after receiving a report of a baby not breathing.
Paramedics transported the baby girl to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Toxicology reports confirmed she had died from a lethal overdose of methamphetamine.
Homicide detectives would also like to speak with several other individuals who are believed to have visited the residence in the 11 days prior to the baby’s death.
Investigators are asking anyone that was at the house on or after March 18th, 2017, to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm.