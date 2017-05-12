New Edmonton app takes residents on tour to explore unknown history

A new walking tour app aims to shine light on the historical and cultural significance of some of Edmonton’s most well-known buildings.

Launched by Friends of Rutherford House Society in collaboration with Digital Fractal Technologies, the app will provide an interactive digital tour through Edmonton landmarks such as the University of Alberta campus, the river valley and the Alberta Legislature.

The app was created with the help of a $10,000 grant from the Edmonton Heritage Council.

“It seemed like a good way to try and give people a chance to learn about the early days of the Alberta government,” said Friends of Rutherford House Society director Jon Reay.

“We try and make it fun and connected to things that people see every day … people know there’s a legislature there, but how much do they really know about it?”

Rutherford House, the former abode of Alberta’s first premier, Alexander Rutherford, is the starting point of the first tour, which takes users on a walk around the main buildings of the original campus, such as the Tory Building, Athabasca Hall and Pembina Hall.

“We’re looking for ways to increase awareness of the house and Rutherford, and the importance to Edmonton more broadly,” Reay said. “So a walking tour is an actual physical connection that shows it’s not just a house … he was really critical to starting and creating the university.”

The establishment of the University of Alberta was a seminal point in Edmonton’s development, which is one reason why the society decided to use it for their first tour.

“It’s a big deal for Edmonton that we have the university … what would Edmonton be without it? Perhaps a much smaller provincial capital,” Reay said.

The tour takes about 30 minutes to complete and spans two kilometres. Those who complete all nine stops unlock a bonus feature. The tour is fully wheelchair accessible.

Reay said part of the benefit of a phone application is they can tweak it and add new features over time.

“If people have good ideas for walks, it’s a more interactive thing than just a printed map that you follow.”