News / Edmonton

Edmonton police officer struck by vehicle while on duty

Officer treated for 'non-life-threatening' injuries after unusual incident.

File / Metro Order this photo

An Edmonton police officer was struck by a vehicle while on duty Friday.

Police say officers were responding to a disturbance call near 58 Street and 118 Avenue around 1:40 p.m. and were standing outside, next to their three parked EPS vehicles, when the driver of a minivan travelling eastbound struck one of the three police cars.

The police car then bumped the other two forward and into one of the officers.

According to a press release issued by police, the officer was taken to a "nearby medical facility" to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the minivan was also treated and taken to hospital for "precautionary reasons."

Police have closed down 118 Avenue between 57 Street and 62 Street while they investigate.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views