Edmonton police officer struck by vehicle while on duty

An Edmonton police officer was struck by a vehicle while on duty Friday.

Police say officers were responding to a disturbance call near 58 Street and 118 Avenue around 1:40 p.m. and were standing outside, next to their three parked EPS vehicles, when the driver of a minivan travelling eastbound struck one of the three police cars.

The police car then bumped the other two forward and into one of the officers.

According to a press release issued by police, the officer was taken to a "nearby medical facility" to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the minivan was also treated and taken to hospital for "precautionary reasons."