Edmonton to begin replacing transit centres this summer

Bus and LRT riders can expect "major improvements" this year, says Edmonton Transit, as crews begin to replace three transit centres this summer

Edmonton Transit said in a news release Friday that the replacements also include upgrades to road surfaces and sidewalks at numerous stops.

"The work is aimed at improving customer convenience and safety," Edmonton Transit said in the news release.

The centres that will be replaced this summer include Belvedere, Castle Downs and Jasper Place, and they are expected to be completed in 2018.



Other upgrades include:

Safety enhancements with more security cameras and "improved sight lines."



Increased comfort with an indoor heated waiting area and additional seating.



Site beautification with public art installations, building design and platform improvements.

On top the replacements, crews with begin work this May on upgrading busways and sidewalks at Stadium and Coliseum transit centres. Following that, construction will begin at Capilano, Castle Downs, Northgate, Lakewood, Meadowlark, Jasper Place, West Edmonton Mall and Westmount.



"Bus service continues during construction, but some bus stops will temporarily move and some transit centres will temporarily close in order to complete the work quickly and safely," Edmonton Transit said. "Transit users should leave extra travel time to find their new bus stop locations. Bus schedules are not affected and LRT access remains the same."

