New emergency escape roads to be built in Fort McMurray

New roads in Fort McMurrary will be built this summer so residents can escape their neighbourhoods during future emergencies.

The Rural Municipality of Wood Buffalo recently released new designs for the emergency access routes, which will be built for the communities of Abasand, Beacon Hill and Wood Buffalo.



The new roads follow last year's wildfire that forced roughly 80,000 people to flee the city and surrounding communities. But when residents left, they were stuck in traffic jams for hours.



The rural municipality said the routes in Beacon Hill and Abasand will be gated off unless there is an emergency, as those roads connect to the fast-moving Highway 63.



Crews are also expected begin constructing the roads sometime in June or July.