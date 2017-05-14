Injury collisions on Edmonton roads hit 15-year low: new report

Last year was the first on record that Edmonton saw less than one collision per day resulting in someone being hospitalized.



A 35-page report analyzing the city’s collision statistics, released this week, showed collision injury rates dropped 3.5 per thousand population, to their lowest level in 15 years – since the first report of its kind in 2002.



In total, there were 23,139 collisions (down 9.3 per cent from the previous year) resulting in 325 people being hospitalized, another 2,980 treated for injuries, and 22 killed.



In 2015, 385 were hospitalized.



“This year we actually had a a few days in the year where somebody wasn’t going to the hospital as the result of a major injury from a road collision,” said Gerry Shimko, executive director of the city’s Office of Traffic Safety.



He said continuing downward trends show the city’s Vision Zero and photo radar strategies are paying dividends.



“I think overall we’re seeing the results of a commitment by city council to invest in this over multiple years,” he said.