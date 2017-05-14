Injury collisions on Edmonton roads hit 15-year low: new report
City argues numbers show Vision Zero is working
Last year was the first on record that Edmonton saw less than one collision per day resulting in someone being hospitalized.
A 35-page report analyzing the city’s collision statistics, released this week, showed collision injury rates dropped 3.5 per thousand population, to their lowest level in 15 years – since the first report of its kind in 2002.
In total, there were 23,139 collisions (down 9.3 per cent from the previous year) resulting in 325 people being hospitalized, another 2,980 treated for injuries, and 22 killed.
In 2015, 385 were hospitalized.
“This year we actually had a a few days in the year where somebody wasn’t going to the hospital as the result of a major injury from a road collision,” said Gerry Shimko, executive director of the city’s Office of Traffic Safety.
He said continuing downward trends show the city’s Vision Zero and photo radar strategies are paying dividends.
“I think overall we’re seeing the results of a commitment by city council to invest in this over multiple years,” he said.
Pedestrian-involved collisions were down slightly, dropping 6.3 per cent to 292, with fatalities dropping from 12 to 10.
The number of cyclists injured dropped by 8.2 per cent, to 145, with no fatalities. Notably, cyclists were deemed not at fault in 60 per cent of those cases.
Following too closely was the No. 1 cause of collisions among motorists, accounting for nearly 39 per cent, while striking a parked vehicle came in second at 13 per cent.
Parked vehicles aren’t the only things drivers collided with. Poles were the most common fixed object to meet with a vehicle at 294, while 116 drivers drove through fences, 32 crashed into fire hydrants and 22 hit bus shelters.
The three most dangerous intersection was 107 Avenue and 142 Street, and Yellowhead Trail accounted for the next three highest-collision intersections – at 127 Street, 149 Street and 121 Street.
Broken down by gender, male drivers were more likely to be at fault in every age demographic.