It's baby bison season at Elk Island National Park, but don't get too close

For Edmonton’s neighbourhood national park the arrival of spring means hundreds of newborn bison—but Parks Canada would like to remind you to give them their space.

Elk Island National Park is seeing an uptick in visitors because of the free park passes this year, according to head ecologist Jonathan DeMoor. The park, about 30 minutes east of the city, is home to both woods and plain bison.



He said the park is glad to welcome more people—and now is a great time to visit because of the wobbly newcomers—but he wants to remind everyone that they’re wild animals.

“The mothers get quite protective, as you might expect,” DeMoor said.

“In general, the calves stick quite close to the herd, but occasionally they’ll lie down on a trail if they’re tired. Sometimes you may come across one that appears to be on its own, but the mother is usually nearby, so steer clear of those.”

A Quebec tourist in Yellowstone National Park made headlines last year after loading a baby bison into his SUV because it “looked cold.” Rangers eventually had to put the animal down because it couldn’t be reintroduced to the herd.

DeMoor said Elk Island “thankfully” hasn’t had a similar incident, but he has had visitors send him photos of babies taken at very close range.

“They were obviously quite close to it, and they were really putting themselves in danger,” he said. “We want to get the message out that everyone needs to stay safe.”

The first baby appeared about three weeks ago, DeMoor said, and they will continue to be born for another week.