'Feeling 50 feet of emptiness:' Metro tries Edmonton's Snow Valley aerial park

Standing at the top of the new Snow Valley aerial park Monday, I look down — it’s 50 feet to the ground, where I can see the scenic Whitemud Creek — and wonder if I’ve made a mistake.

If it’s your first trip, staff will recommend you start with the lowest level of obstacles, but I’ve chosen to ignore that advice. After strapping in, I climb to the very top and cross a trail of wobbly planks to stand at the edge of a gap called the Leap of Faith.

I feel scared, and a bit woozy, but I decide the key to success is confidence.

Awkwardly I lean forward, clutch the ropes and give a good swing.

For a stomach-dropping moment, I feel 50 feet of emptiness below me. The last thing I want is to be rescued.

But my feet touch the wood — and I land the jump.

I look at Bryce, the staff member keeping watch. “Nice,” he says, grinning.

It opens to the public Saturday. The jungle-gym features numerous obstacles for young and old, including precarious board walks, swings, and tightropes.

City and Snow Valley representatives cut a ribbon celebrating the new attraction Monday, before giving media a sneak peek.

The first step is to get strapped in, with the help of a small army of staff members. Breanna, who works with Snow Valley, shows a group of us how to operate our harness clips, which attach to thick steel cords so we don’t plummet to the ground when monkeying around.

“If one of you falls, I probably couldn’t live with myself,” she tells us.

One by one, she teaches us how to attach to and detach from the steel cords. What’s re-assuring is both hooks can’t be undone, meaning you’ll always be secured to the cord.

Phew.

As a group we work through a number of obstacles including a tube-like structure you can crawl through, a zip line and typical monkey bars. Some people take to it like primates, while others need a bit more guidance.

“I’m going to die!” yells one man, as he dangles on a rope. (He was all right.)

After working through a couple of other obstacles, I head back down to the ground where I know I’m safe.

The $1.7-million structure was built on city land, next to the Rainbow Valley campground, by private company KristallTurm.

Snow Valley’s Tim Dea says the structure is a way for the non-profit to make some money during the summer months.

It’ll also help whens ski season starts later than normal, he adds.

“As the climate changes, we’ve been opening later and later. Last year, we opened in December, which is crazy,” he explains. “We don’t expect every year to be like that, but this could help soften the blow of a short year.”