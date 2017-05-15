Father and six-year-old daughter found dead in Red Deer

RCMP found the bodies of a father and his six-year-old daughter in a residence in Red Deer on Sunday.

Officers arrived at the residence in the Lancaster neighbourhood at about 3:30 p.m. to do a welfare check on the occupants, according to a media release. They entered the building and found the body of the man, 39, and his daughter.

Their names are not being released at this time.

Police are working with the medical examiner to determine the cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

"On behalf of the RCMP, I want to express our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," Red Deer RCMP Superintendent Ken Foster said in a release.