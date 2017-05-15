Edmonton man arrested after police find 100kg of illegal tobacco

Edmonton police have arrested a 33-year-old man after finding over 100kg of illegal tobacco and drugs at a west end business last week.

On Tuesday, May 9, officers executed a search warrant near 117 Avenue and 124 Street. They found 100kg of illegal tobacco and 20kg of khat, with a total estimated street value of $36,000.

Khat is a flowering plant that is commonly chewed in some countries but is considered a controlled substance in Canada.



“Selling untaxed tobacco is a type of illegal trafficking and can contribute to other forms of crime,” Sgt. Colin Simpson said in a release. "Seizures of these illegal substances undoubtedly helps to keep our communities safe.”