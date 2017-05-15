Edmonton man arrested after police find 100kg of illegal tobacco
They also found a large amount of khat, a flowering plant usually chewed.
Edmonton police have arrested a 33-year-old man after finding over 100kg of illegal tobacco and drugs at a west end business last week.
On Tuesday, May 9, officers executed a search warrant near 117 Avenue and 124 Street. They found 100kg of illegal tobacco and 20kg of khat, with a total estimated street value of $36,000.
Khat is a flowering plant that is commonly chewed in some countries but is considered a controlled substance in Canada.
“Selling untaxed tobacco is a type of illegal trafficking and can contribute to other forms of crime,” Sgt. Colin Simpson said in a release. "Seizures of these illegal substances undoubtedly helps to keep our communities safe.”
Yosef Tesfay Dema is charged with three counts of selling untaxed tobacco, possession for the purpose trafficking and proceeds of crime and fraud over $5,000.