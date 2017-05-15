Parents of missing Edmonton woman plead for help one year later

Amber Wilson's parents are reaching out to the public a year after the 30-year-old Edmonton woman went missing without a trace.



Amber's father dropped her off downtown, near 102 Street and 100 Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. on May 15, 2016.



No one has seen or heard from her since, and police say they have not received any tips but they believe someone must know something.



Her mom, Marty Juknevic, said Amber was regularly in touch with family before her disappearance. Juknevic and other family members put up posters downtown Monday morning.



Her death is considered suspicious and homicide detectives are still investigating.



Amber is described as is described as Caucasian, approximately 5'1" tall and 105 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair, glasses and green eyes.