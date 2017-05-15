University of Alberta garden helping women in Rwanda

A volunteer-run garden in Edmonton is empowering women halfway across the world.

Shirley Ross won the University of Alberta’s Community Advocate Award Monday for her work at the university’s two-acre Green and Gold Community Garden.

She leads a team of 100 volunteers who grow more than 60 varieties of vegetables and sell them, with all proceeds going to the Tubahumurize Association in Rwanda to help women who have been traumatized by genocide and domestic abuse.

The garden is the association’s core source of funding and helps finance trauma counselling, health education, sewing and embroidery training and small business loans for the women.

“With the counselling programs that are provided, sometimes they’re speaking for the first time about their experience. They can be part of groups where they know that they’re not alone,” Ross said. “It helps them both socially but also economically.”

The garden also sells crafts made by the Rwandan women. In total, Ross and the team of volunteers have raised $250,000.

The project is especially important for Ross, as someone who is not only passionate about gardening but also spent five years living in Africa and has personally met the Tubahumurize women.

The garden is essentially an unpaid “part-time job” for Ross, starting as a greenhouse every February and running from May through October.

People can purchase the wide range of vegetables on Tuesdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ross was honoured at city hall Monday as part of the U of A’s annual Community Connections Awards.