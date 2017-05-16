Alberta rolling out badly-needed changes to workplace rules next week

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says legislation to update workplace rules could come as early as next week.

Government House Leader Brian Mason says he expects a bill will be tabled then, adding it's important to overhaul the rules to ensure Alberta has fair workplaces.

Labour Minister Christina Gray has been leading reviews of Alberta's Employment Standards Code and Labour Relations Code.

She says Alberta has not updated its rules in almost three decades and the province has fallen behind the rest of the country in many areas.

For example, workers in Alberta can still be legally fired for taking a sick day.