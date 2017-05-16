Alberta NDP government granted intervener status in Trans Mountain lawsuits

EDMONTON — The Federal Court of Appeal has granted the Alberta NDP government intervener status in lawsuits filed against Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Several First Nation bands and B.C. municipalities filed the lawsuits in an attempt to stop the project, which already has federal and B.C. approvals.

The fate of the project has been cast into some doubt by the results of last week's B.C. election, with the Green party — which opposes the development — holding the balance of power in a minority government.

The Alberta government has maintained that the election results don't jeopardize the project because it already has the regulatory approvals in place.

In filing for intervener status, the Alberta government said it would defend the province and its key industries in court.