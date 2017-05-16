Art Gallery of Alberta launches weekly free nights

Starting Tuesday, an evening at the art gallery doesn't have to cost a thing.



The Art Gallery of Alberta announced Tuesday morning it is extending its hours from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday, and offering free general admission on both days.



The move, subsidized by the city, is the second step in the gallery's push to draw more people, after introducing free admission for kids and students in March.



The gallery's restaurant, Zinc, is also launching a Tuesday tapas menu with everything priced under $20.



