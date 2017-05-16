Doer says Alberta targets U.S. wood buyers to tip balance in softwood dispute

EDMONTON — Former Manitoba premier Gary Doer says one key to resolving the softwood lumber dispute is to talk to wood buyers in the United States.

Doer has been hired by the Alberta government to lobby for the province in the dispute.

Doer says Canada has a strong legal case but needs to reach those who benefit from Alberta's wood and who will be listened to by lawmakers in the United States.

Doer joins lobbyists hired by other provinces to make their case in the lumber impasse.

Late last month, the U.S. began slapping import tariffs of between three per cent and 24 per cent on softwood-lumber imports from Canada.