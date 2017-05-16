'Be cautious' Candle flame extensively damages Edmonton home

Edmonton fire crews doused a blaze Monday night after a flame from a candle caused a fire that forced residents to flee their north side home.



Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said in a news release Tuesday they were called to a duplex in the area of 135 Avenue and 119 Street on Monday at 10:32 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene at 10:37 p.m. that night, with flames and smoke visible from one side of the home.

Edmonton fire said all three people in the duplex managed to escape unharmed, and firefighters contained the blaze fully by 11:57 p.m.



"Damage to the main floor of the home was extensive, and power was disconnected to both halves of the duplex," Edmonton fire said in the release.