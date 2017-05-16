RCMP charge Edmonton man charged with bank robbery

The RCMP have charged Perry James Marsh, 55, of Edmonton, with bank robbery.

The charges were laid in connection with an armed robbery at the Bank of Montreal on Hebert Road in St. Albert earlier this month, according to a release.

Marsh was arrested on May 10 without incident following an investigation by the St. Alberta RCMP and a member of the Edmonton Police.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Court on May 29.

