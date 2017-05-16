Edmonton police arrest man dubbed by victims as the "hangover bandit"

Edmonton police have arrested a man in connection with a string of robberies who has been dubbed the “hangover bandit” by witnesses who described a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.

Justin James Taylor, 27, of Beaumont, is facing multiple charges in connection with 14 incidents dating back to December 2016.

He was arrested by officers who responded to a robbery call near a convenience store at 60 Street and Mill Woods Road, at approximately 7 a.m. on May 14.

“This involved some excellent police work from the division,” EPS A/Det. Nancy Ho said in a release. “This individual traumatized a lot of people, forcing some to even quit their jobs out of fear, so we’re pleased to have him charged and before the courts.”

He received his nickname after several witnesses described the suspect as having “a strong smell of alcohol on his breath,” according to the release.