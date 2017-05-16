The province will be watching for litter and unattended campfire this long weekend

The province is ramping up enforcement on public lands this May long weekend, meaning more conservation officers and park rangers out looking for garbage, mud-boggers and campfires left burning.



According to a news release Monday, more than 300 enforcement officers will be out in force this weekend and they'll also be trying to boost awareness of regulations on public land.

“Albertans love their wild spaces. By increasing enforcement and improving signage and education, we’re taking steps to ensure that Alberta’s amazing public land is protected now and for future generations," Minister of Environment and Parks Shannon Phillips said in the same release.

Between May and December of 2016, officers issued more than 6,800 charges and warnings for offences like operating quads without insurance or registration, entering closed areas, fishing without a license and cutting down trees.

As the kick-off of the summer season, May long is a busy time for enforcement, Phillips said.