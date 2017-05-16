RCMP investigating "fight club" allegedly started by teenagers in Spruce Grove

RCMP officers in several Edmonton-area towns are investigating an alleged youth “fight club” in Spruce Grove.

According to a news release, youth are allegedly using social media to organize locations thoughout the city where they plan to fight. The events are also drawing spectators, RCMP say.

Mounties are working alongside Spruce Grove enforcement officers to monitor social media and talk to high school students to try to deter them from fighting each other.

“At this time the Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP would like to remind our young people and their families that participating in these types of activities could lead to criminal charges,” the release reads.