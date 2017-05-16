Traffic fatalities in Fort Saskatchewan area down 10 per cent since 2015

The University of Alberta's Injury Prevention Centre is recognizing a group of RCMP officers for their work, after traffic fatalities in the Fort Saskatchewan area dropped by 10 per cent, according to traffic statistics kept by the RCMP.

On Monday, the Centre's Injury Prevention Championship Award was presented to Sergeant Ed Barden, and Constables Greg Brettell and Curtis Lajeunesse. The award recognizes "innovative, research-based programs" that reduce injury rates in Alberta.

According to a release, they were recognized for their dedication to safety, especially around schools in Fort Saskatchewan.



Barden, Brettell and Lajeunesse helped bring a program called Option 4 to the city, which worked to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding in school zones. It gave drivers the choice to attend a safe driving class instead of getting a ticket.



“There was a very positive response to the program,” Brettell said in a release. “Participants told us that they learned not only about the risks that speeding poses to drivers, but also how slightly higher speeds increase the risk of injury to young pedestrians.”



Inspector Steve Daley, Acting Officer-in-Charge, RCMP Traffic Services, said there has been a 10 per cent reduction in traffic fatalities in the area since 2015.

