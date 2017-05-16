Watch those campfires: Alberta ramps up enforcement to protect public land
EDMONTON — Albertans heading into the great outdoors for the May long weekend will have to watch their campfires closely if they want to avoid being fined.
The province has introduced a new penalty of $287 for leaving a campfire unattended and anyone who starts a wildfire can be fined up to $100,000.
Also starting this week, users of off-highway vehicles on Crown land can be fined up to $155 for not wearing an approved helmet.
It's all part of a move by government to protect its green spaces by enforcing rules in parks, on public land and in protected areas.
Users of off-highway vehicles are being reminded they must stay on marked trails to avoid eroding river banks and destroying natural vegetation.
They're also being told that "mud-bogging" — or spinning wheels in muddy areas — can damage the landscape for good.
The province says more than 300 fish and wildlife officers, conservation officers and seasonal park rangers will be on patrol this summer.
