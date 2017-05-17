Edmonton's Alley Kat Brewing wins award at Canadian International Beer Awards
The winners in all categories were announced Wednesday.
One of Edmonton-based Alley Kat Brewing's signature brews has hit it big at the Canadian International Beer Awards this year.
According to a list of winners announved Wednesday, a panel of judges has awarded their Scona Gold Kolsch, which the company describes as a light German-style ale, Gold in the light/amber hybrid beer category.
The awards, formerly known as the Calgary International Beerfest Awards, are handed out by Alberta Beer Festivals. Judges hand out gold, silver and bronze in 30 categories from fruit beers to light lagers to specialty brews.
Alley Kat is the fourth oldest brewery in Alberta, with a current capacity of 5.1 million bottles annually, according to their website.
