Join the circus without running away: Cirque du Soleil hiring staff for Edmonton show

Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil is currently looking for 200 people to work for its new show, Kurios-Cabinet of Curiosities, while the production is in Edmonton July 20 to Aug. 13.

According to a release sent out by the company, they’re looking for people to do everything from food and beverage to ushers, runners and wardrobe.

Cirque representatives are holding a hiring fair on Thursday, in the lower level of Scotia Place. They will also be hiring again on May 24.

Kurios premiered in Montreal in April 2014 and has been touring across North America ever since. According to Cirque, the name of the show refers to “the humble and strange characters that inhabit the Seeker’s Cabinet of Curiosities.”