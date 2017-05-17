New Fort Edmonton Park Indigenous exhibit to provide ‘greater understanding of history’

Fort Edmonton Park’s Jamiy Miller says the biggest part of her job is honouring an agreement the city has with Métis and First Nations groups to improve how we tell Edmonton's Indigenous past.

“We’re really trying to demonstrate that this partnership is important to us,” said Miller, the acting manager of Indigenous relations at the park.

Miller is working with elders and Métis leaders on the development of Fort Edmonton’s new exhibit that will share what life was like for Indigenous peoples here throughout history.

While the new exhibit is still in development, the park has already begun incorporating more Indigenous programming for this year, including hiring an additional 15 Indigenous interpreters who will welcome visitors when the park opens this weekend.

“A big part of it is understanding the truth and understanding the not-so-good aspects,” Miller said of the exhibit, called Indigenous Peoples Experience. “But it’s also about understanding resilience and strength. Our partners want to share the struggles, triumphs and resiliency.”

The new collaboration between Indigenous groups and park staff is significant, as Canadian history is often told through the perspectives of settlers or decedents of settlers, said Sophia Maher, managing director of visitor experiences at Fort Edmonton.

“What we recognized and heard is that Indigenous peoples were here long, long before settlers ever came here,” she said. “We are very remiss if we don’t share or explore those histories and those stories with our partners, and with the people who have those stories to tell.”

Interpreters can also share their own family history if they feel comfortable, Maher said.

“It’s important the right people are telling the right stories,” she added.

The final Indigenous Peoples Experience is expected to open in 2020. It’s intended to be a year-round exhibit with both indoor and outdoor components.