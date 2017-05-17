Treasurer of Edmonton's Children's Heart Society faces charges after money goes missing
Edmonton police worked with the AGLC on a six-month investigation
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The treasurer of Edmonton's Children's Heart Society is facing charges in connection with more than $206,000 in missing funds, according to police.
Over a six-month investigation, Edmonton police and the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission uncovered multiple fradulent withdrawls from the society's bank accounts.
Someone allegedly made the transactions between 2013 and 2016.
Asa Wedman, 40, is being charged with two counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of fraud over $5,000.
According to their website, the society raises money for research and supports children with heart conditions.