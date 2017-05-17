Treasurer of Edmonton's Children's Heart Society faces charges after money goes missing

The treasurer of Edmonton's Children's Heart Society is facing charges in connection with more than $206,000 in missing funds, according to police.

Over a six-month investigation, Edmonton police and the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission uncovered multiple fradulent withdrawls from the society's bank accounts.



Someone allegedly made the transactions between 2013 and 2016.

Asa Wedman, 40, is being charged with two counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of fraud over $5,000.